Local News Anchor Re-Enacts Beyonce’s ‘America Has a Problem’ to Welcome Renaissance Tour to Philly

According to Beyoncé, “America Has a Problem” — but Philadelphia’s Fox 29 news host Alex Holley is unbothered.

Leading up to the arrival of Bey’s Renaissance Tour in Philly on Wednesday night (July 12), the Good Day Philly co-host got dressed in a costume that mirrors Bey’s own when she performs “America Has a Problem” in order to pay homage to the singer and celebrate the highly anticipated tour touching down Stateside at last.

The funny video kicks off with Holley — wearing a black and gold sequined dress and dark cat-eye sunglasses to evoke Beyoncé’s Mugler bee outfit — behind the news desk, mimicking the instrumental’s introductory dance moves. With the help of a crew member, a fan blows air through her honey-colored locks as she looks in the camera and says, “We got a problem in the studio, because Philly! Are you ready for Beyoncé? I know I am!”

Fellow hosts on Good Day Philly join in on the shenanigans, dressed in all black as Holley’s backup dancers. “Heard you got that D for me/ Pray your love is deep for me/ I’mma make you go weak for me/ Make you wait a whole week for me,” Holley lip-syncs in the video. “Had to make sure Philly was ready to kick off #RENAISSANCEWORLDTOUR on the news!!!!!” she captioned the post.

Fans in the comments section flocked to tell the host she nailed it. One user wrote, “It took me far too long to figure out you weren’t Beyoncé!” while another added, “Lol we found the perfect opening act to Beyoncé.”

Bey’s tour stop in Philadelphia marks her first in the United States since the Renaissance World Tour kicked off; the performer will continue throughout the U.S. until her final Sept. 27 gig at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Watch Holley’s video below.