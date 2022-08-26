Rema & Selena Gomez’s Collaboration ‘Calm Down’ Is Here: Stream It Now

Selena Gomez arrives at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif.

Fans can finally “calm down” — Rema and Selena Gomez’s new collaboration, a remix of Rema’s “Calm Down,” is finally available as of Friday (Aug. 26) for streaming.

The collaboration marks Gomez’s first collaboration of 2022, and follows her guest appearance on Coldplay’s 2021 single, “Let Somebody Go” hailing from the British rock band’s ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres. Meanwhile, Rema has been busy teaming up with several R&B and hip-hop artists, including Chris Brown, AJ Tracey, and 6LACK.

Gomez and Rema announced their collaborative effort a few after a video of Gomez meeting Rema backstage at his Rave & Roses World Tour started making the rounds on social media before quickly going viral. After the pair’s meeting, the Rare beauty founder posted a black and white photo of herself and Rema with a GIF caption that read “coming soon” to a Aug. 17 Instagram Story.

“Calm Down” is the second single from Rave & Roses, Rema’s debut studio album. 2022 has seen the Nigerian Afro-fusion artist both rising on the charts, and making moves on the road. “Soundgasm,” the lead single from his debut album, peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart. “Calm Down” has since reached No. 56 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, and peaked at No. 7 on Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs.

Coming up for Rema is more dated Rave & Roses World Tour — in the coming weeks, the star will be making stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Toronto and Montreal.

Stream Rema and Selena Gomez’s remix of “Calm Down” below.