Reignwolf Drops New Track ‘The Woods’ With Rage Against the Machine’s Brad Wilk

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from Reignwolf, the alter ego of thrash ax-man and singer Jordan Cook. In May 2020, more than a year after releasing debut album “Hear Me Out” in 2019, Reignwolf emerged from the garage of his Saskatchewan born home to drop the isolation-inspired banger “Cabin Fever,” injecting a shot of willful chaos into the smothering numbness of the pandemic.

On Tuesday (June 14), Cook teased out his new song “The Woods” with a short video dispatch announcing his collaborator on the track — Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk. Now available across the internet, “The Woods” is Reignwolf’s most kinetic and frenzied track yet, composed in one day at the legendary Sunset Sound in Los Angeles. Recorded directly to tape, “The Woods” is a time-changing, shape-shifting gut punch, shattering our delicate illusion of normalcy with a menacing brain worm hook that repeats “Got this feeling we’re not out of the Woods.”

Cook has known Wilk for a couple of years and recorded the song while taping a segment for Signal Snowboards, telling Billboard, “Wilk means ‘Wolf’ in Polish, and we went into ‘The Woods’ together…”

The Signal Snowboards video segment, featuring a seven-minute jam session performed by Cook and Wilk playing on instruments made entirely of cardboard, is available now on YouTube. For fans of Reignwolf, getting a seven-minute jam video and new song going into the weekend is like combining Christmas, the beginning of Rumspringa and the last day of school into a three-day weekend.

Reignwolf is currently on tour in Europe, playing Freak Valley Festival Friday night (June 17) in Seigen, Germany, the beginning of a four festivals in four nights race across Germany and Switzerland. In total, Reignwolf will play 19 festivals during a 25-day trek, including Madrid’s, Mad Cool festival and Belgium’s Rock Werchter. He returns stateside in September to play Bourbon and Beyond in Louisville.

