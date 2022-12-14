Red Velvet & Aespa Spread Holiday Cheer in ‘Beautiful Christmas’ Video: Watch

SM Entertainment label mates Red Velvet and aespa knew exactly what their fans wanted for Christmas — a song collaboration. The K-pop groups delivered on Wednesday (Dec. 14), releasing a glimmering new track titled “Beautiful Christmas” to celebrate the most wonderful time of year.

The festive visual for the song kicks off with the viewer being given an all-access ticket to the 2022 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU Palace, a holiday party where girl groups that exist in the SM Entertainment Culture Universe convene for some Christmas fun. Red Velvet and aespa, naturally, are the stars and first appear in the “Beautiful Christmas” video decorating an all-white Christmas tree with ornaments, exchanging gifts, and relaxing near the fireplace decked out with candles.

As the song nears its upbeat chorus, the girls then take the fun outside, interacting with snow-covered trees, sitting atop a snowman and happily inspecting ornaments before an energetic group dance number.

“Everybody come have yourself a/ Beautiful Christmas/ One year of flat-out sprinting/ It’s the home stretch now, enjoy/ Everybody come have yourself a/ Beautiful Christmas/ This day we get to be together/ The best time of the year,” the girl groups sing in English and Korean during the chorus.

“Beautiful Christmas” marks the first collaboration between Red Velvet and aespa. Though the groups are label mates, they have been up to very different projects as of late. Red Velvet — which consists of members Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri — recently released The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday EP on Nov. 28. Aespa — which consists of members Karina, Giselle, Winter and NingNing — dropped its latest EP, Girls – The 2nd Mini Album, in July.

Watch “Beautiful Christmas” in the video above.