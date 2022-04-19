‘Red Table Talk’ Is Back With Janelle Monae, Ireland Baldwin & More: Watch Season 5 Trailer

Red Table Talk is making its long-awaited return. The Facebook Watch series — hosted by Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris — released the trailer for its upcoming fifth season on Tuesday (April 19), and from the preview, the show continues getting up close and personal with guest stars.

Janelle Monáe is set to appear in one of the show’s upcoming episodes and is seen in the trailer discussing her personal issues and her father’s troubled history with drug use. “I am super honored to be here. My dad had gotten on crack cocaine. I was dealing with real rejection, abandonment issues,” a brief clip from her Red Table appearance reveals.

Kim Basinger and daughter Ireland Baldwin will also guest star on Red Table Talk season 5. The mother-and-daughter duo will also talk about the trying times in their lives that the public has not seen. Speaking about her divorce from ex-husband Alec Baldwin, Basinger told the hosts, “I wouldn’t leave the house. I would no longer go to dinner. I had to re-learn how to drive. We went through a heavy duty, very out loud when you’re in the public divorce.”

Season 5 of the Emmy-winning series will feature appearances from April Simpkins (mother of late Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst), the Tinder Swindler (Simon Leviev), Anna Delvey and more. Willow and brothers Jaden and Trey Smith will additionally take over a special episode of Red Table Talk. It is currently unclear if Will Smith’s slap at the 2022 Oscars will be discussed during the season.

The season is set to premiere on Facebook Watch starting Wednesday and will air new episodes each week at noon ET. Watch the trailer for Red Table Talk season 5 below.