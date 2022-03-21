Red Hot Chili Peppers to be Honored With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

They were formed in Los Angeles. One of their most commercially successful albums, Californication, served as an ode to the city’s dreamers. And now, nearly 40 years after their start, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are stamping their name on the city they call home.

The four-piece rock band will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as announced Monday (March 21). George Clinton, who produced their 1985 record “Freaky Styley,” will unveil the honor alongside Woody Harrelson, Bob Forrest and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce chairwoman Nicole Mihalka at a ceremony on March 31, Variety reports.

The Chili Peppers’ star — which marks the 2,717th one given out by the Walk of Fame — will be placed in the second row at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard and will be neighbored by those of TV producer Harry Friedman, Pat Sajak and Jack Paar. “Our hometown Hollywood boys are finally coming to collect their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement shared with Variety. “We have been waiting for them to break away from their busy schedules to dedicate their star, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Walk of Fame family.”

The news comes as the band gears up to release their next album, Unlimited Love, and embark on a world tour, on which they’ll be joined by the Strokes, Haim, St. Vincent, A$AP Rocky, Thundercat, Beck, Anderson Paak & the Free Nationals and King Princess. They recently revealed the 17-song tracklist for the fast-approaching album, which is slated for April 1, and have also released two singles off the record — “Black Summer” and “Poster Child.”