Recording Academy & CBS Plan Immersive Pop-Up Experience for Grammy Week

In the lead-up to the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, the Recording Academy and CBS present “Grammy House: Where the Stars Align,” a pop-up experience for “music makers, culture creators and rising industry leaders.” The house will be open from Wednesday, Feb. 1, to Friday, Feb. 3. Programming includes an emerging artists showcase, a producer panel and the second annual #GrammysNextGen Party.

The destination features a dedicated space, Universe of Hip-Hop, an exhibit celebrating 50 years of hip-hop music and culture through the lenses of photographers who were there, including Janette Beckman, Michael Lavine, Danny Clinch, B+ (Brian Cross), Greg Noire and Gunner Stahl.

Designed and curated by artist Cey Adams — the founding creative director of Def Jam Recordings — the space will feature iconic imagery from dozens of artists, including Run-D.M.C., five-time Grammy host LL Cool J, The Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, Kendrick Lamar and 21 Savage.

Grammy House Programming is curated in partnership with The Revels Group and Coup D’Etat Music.

Celestial Sessions

Emerging artists showcase featuring artists Stephen Sanchez, Oxlade, JELEEL!, Jenevieve, Lakeyah and TiaCorine, with guest host, social comedy star Desi Banks.

Date: Wed, Feb. 1

Time: 6-8 p.m.

#GrammysNextGen Power Brunch

Inaugural brunch for a new class of over 25 official #GrammysNextGen ambassadors and advisors.

Date: Thurs, Feb. 2

Time: Noon-2 p.m.

Starmaker Studio

Panel featuring prolific producers in hip-hop today, including Jozzy, Tommy Parker, Tommy Brown, Ojivolta and Murda Beatz.

Date: Thurs, Feb. 2

Time: 2-4 p.m.

#GrammysNextGen Party

Second annual #GrammysNextGen Party for leading young artists, tastemakers and the next generation of music executives.

Date: Fri, Feb. 3

Time: 4-7 p.m.

All events are invitation-only.