Recording Academy Extends Enrollment Deadline for Affordable Health Insurance

Procrastinators, rejoice. The deadline for U.S.-based Recording Academy members and the U.S. music community at large to enroll in affordable health insurance through Stride Health has been extended one month to Saturday, Jan. 15, for coverage beginning Feb. 1, 2022. The deadline was originally Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The Recording Academy is partnering with Stride Health, a health benefits platform, to make affordable health insurance available to U.S.-based Recording Academy members and the U.S. music industry at large.

According to a MusiCares’ “Wellness in Music” survey, which was conducted in late 2020 and early 2021, 19% of survey respondents (people working in the music community) stated they did not have health insurance, compared with just 8% of the general population. Of those, 64% said the reason was that they couldn’t afford it.

Stride Health helps individuals find affordable health, dental, vision and life insurance; manage their income and taxes; and save money on prescriptions and online doctor visits. The service searches through all of the Affordable Care Act health insurance plans available to an individual, checks to see if he or she qualifies for financial assistance, and helps the individual choose the right plan. On average, this service has helped users save $360 per month on health insurance. Fully 40% pay less than $25 per month for coverage.

A notice to all Recording Academy members includes this disclaimer: “Although the Recording Academy has worked with Stride to make the service available to members, none of the Stride Benefits Platform or any coverage option is sponsored by the Recording Academy as an employee benefit. We are not involved in evaluating coverage options or selecting the right one for you. That is your responsibility. Stride is compensated as a broker. The Recording Academy has no view and makes no warranty regarding Stride or the suitability of any product available through Stride.”

Interested parties can find more information about the health coverage options available on the Stride Health website. For questions about eligibility requirements, the enrollment process or coverage offerings, members are asked to contract Stride at support@stridehealth.com or (415) 930-9110.