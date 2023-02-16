Taylor Swift, The 1975 & More Among Record Store Day 2023 Special Releases

Record Store Day unveiled the list of special releases for its 2023 event on Thursday (Feb. 16), which features vinyl exclusives from Taylor Swift, The 1975, Madonna and more.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Taylor Swift The 1975 See latest videos, charts and news

Swift is returning to RSD this year with a 2xLP vinyl edition of Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, while The 1975 will drop Live With the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

Among the other releases in store for Record Store Day’s exclusive releases are Björk’s The Fossara Remixes in a 12-inch vinyl single, Brian Eno’s Forever Voiceless LP, a 5xLP version of Grateful Dead’s Boston Garden, Boston, MA 5/7/77 (Live), Billy Joel’s Live At The Great American Music Hall – 1975 in 2xLP, Madonna’s American Life Mixshow Mix (In Memory of Peter Rauhofer) LP, Dolly Parton’s The Monument Singles Collection 1964-1968 and many, many more. These exclusive titles are physically released only at indie record stores.

The full list of RSD releases will be available at participating record stores on Record Store Day (April 22). There is no website to purchase any item on the list, and fans must find a participating store to find out how they are celebrating RSD.

Be sure to check out the complete and extensive list of upcoming releases on the official Record Store Day website here.