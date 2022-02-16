Taylor Swift, Prince & Mariah Carey Exclusive Record Store Day 2022 Releases Announced

Record Store Day unveiled the list of special releases for its 2022 event on Wednesday (Feb. 16), including vinyl exclusives from Taylor Swift, Prince, Mariah Carey and more.

As the first-ever Record Store Day global ambassador, Swift plans to drop a 7-inch of Folklore bonus track “The Lakes” with its orchestral version as the B-side while also being included on charity benefit album Portraits of Her, which will celebrate female artists and music industry professionals while raising money for nonprofit We Are Moving the Needle.

Meanwhile, Prince’s 1995 LP The Gold Experience will get a special pressing, and Carey’s 1998 greatest-hits collection #1s will be available on vinyl for the very first time.

Among the other releases in store for Record Store Day’s first iteration since 2019 are St. Vincent‘s soundtrack to The Nowhere Inn, Foo Fighters‘ “Reversions” on 7-inch LP, a pair of posthumous David Bowie projects (2021’s Brilliant Adventure box set and last month’s Toy), a special vinyl edition of Kacey Musgraves‘ Star-Crossed, Nicki Minaj‘s 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, Madonna‘s Who’s That Girl soundtrack, and much more.

“For the past few years, our RSD Drops dates altered the focus of what we did—instead of being one part of what the Day was, the List became the entire focus,” said Record Store Day co-founder Carrie Colliton in a statement. “A way to get much-needed revenue and stock — and great music — into stores and then to customers’ collections. We specifically didn’t call those days Record Store Day, because they weren’t. They were very different, very necessarily so.”

She continued: “Now, we think stores have learned and adapted and are ready to bring back elements of a ‘traditional’ Record Store Day: bands and beer and fun and people and whatever parts of the party they like, in ways that make them, and their customers, comfortable. We also feel strongly that it’s important to focus on those stores themselves, and celebrate what they do year-round, in their communities.”

Be sure to check out the complete and exhaustive list of upcoming releases on the official Record Store Day website here.