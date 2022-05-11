×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Rebel Wilson Recalls Falling Flat on Her Face While Channeling Britney Spears’ ‘You Drive Me Crazy’ Video

The fall made it into her upcoming Netflix movie 'Senior Year.'

Rebel Wilson on 'The Late Late
Rebel Wilson (with Eugenio Derbez, right) on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden.' Courtesy Photo

Rebel Wilson knows firsthand that trying to keep up with Britney Spears’ choreography is really hard work.

During her appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday night, the actress discussed her upcoming Netflix movie Senior Year, which features a re-creation of Spears’ iconic dance moves in the “You Drive Me Crazy” music video that resulted in her falling flat on her face during a take.

“I love Britney and I just wanted to pay homage to her because 20 years earlier in the film in 2022, she was like the biggest star in the world, so we did the ‘Crazy’ video … when I’m dancing, I just really like to give it, just give my all to it,” Wilson explained. “And then what happens is that I fall over and so in the Britney thing, they actually keep the take where I’m dancing and loving it and then I fall forward out of frame. But then I’m like ‘The show must go on…’ so I just like [pops back up] and then I get into it.”

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Britney Spears

Rebel Wilson

See latest videos, charts and news

Wilson gave her fans a sneak peek of her Britney moment in Senior Year, channeling the pop star in curly blond locks, an sequined green top and black pants in a 2021 Instagram post.

Related

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Diana Ross, Phoebe Bridgers & More Featured on the Jack Antonoff-Produced 'Minions: The Rise of…

Per the official synopsis of the film, Wilson plays the role of a former cheer captain who “falls off a pyramid and into a 20-year coma” and later “wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.” Senior Year premieres on Netflix on Friday.

Watch Wilson talk about the hilarious moment below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad