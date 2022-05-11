Rebel Wilson Recalls Falling Flat on Her Face While Channeling Britney Spears’ ‘You Drive Me Crazy’ Video

Rebel Wilson knows firsthand that trying to keep up with Britney Spears’ choreography is really hard work.

During her appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday night, the actress discussed her upcoming Netflix movie Senior Year, which features a re-creation of Spears’ iconic dance moves in the “You Drive Me Crazy” music video that resulted in her falling flat on her face during a take.

“I love Britney and I just wanted to pay homage to her because 20 years earlier in the film in 2022, she was like the biggest star in the world, so we did the ‘Crazy’ video … when I’m dancing, I just really like to give it, just give my all to it,” Wilson explained. “And then what happens is that I fall over and so in the Britney thing, they actually keep the take where I’m dancing and loving it and then I fall forward out of frame. But then I’m like ‘The show must go on…’ so I just like [pops back up] and then I get into it.”

Wilson gave her fans a sneak peek of her Britney moment in Senior Year, channeling the pop star in curly blond locks, an sequined green top and black pants in a 2021 Instagram post.

Per the official synopsis of the film, Wilson plays the role of a former cheer captain who “falls off a pyramid and into a 20-year coma” and later “wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.” Senior Year premieres on Netflix on Friday.

Watch Wilson talk about the hilarious moment below.