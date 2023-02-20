Rebel Wilson Gets Engaged to Ramona Agruma at Disneyland

Rebel Wilson is engaged.

The actress and fashion and jewelry designer Ramona Agruma became engaged after a proposal that took place at Disneyland. Wilson posted the news on Instagram on Sunday.

“We said YES! 💗💗 Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!” she wrote.

Wilson shared two photos in her post. The couple are wearing matching pink-and-white striped sweaters with a black heart on the front. One photo shows Agruma’s engagement ring, while the other shows them with Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty castle in the background.

Wilson and Agruma first revealed they were a couple in June 2022. At the time, Wilson posted a photo on Instagram with the caption: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove”

Wilson welcomed her first child, daughter Royce, via surrogate in November.

The Pitch Perfect actress also recently launched a dating app, Fluid.

“This is the first dating app where you don’t have to actually define yourself or tick a box to say ‘I’m straight, I’m gay, I’m bisexual,’ and you don’t have to describe what you are looking for,” she told People of her new venture. “It’s kind of love with no labels.”

This article originally appeared in THR.com.