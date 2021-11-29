Reba McEntire to Open Oklahoma Restaurant & Music Venue

Reba McEntire will add a new business venture to her list of accomplishments next year, with the opening of the restaurant, bar, live music venue and retail store Reba’s Place in Atoka, Okla.

Reba’s Place is being constructed in a century-old Masonic Temple and will feature two floors of dining space, which will open up to a central performance stage. The venue will pay homage to McEntire’s western heritage and will feature a collection of memorabilia from the three-time Grammy winner’s personal archives. Reba’s Place was created in partnership with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, as well as the city of Atoka.

McEntire revealed the news of the upcoming venue during a concert at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Okla., on Friday.

“I’m very excited to be opening a place so close to my roots,” McEntire said in a statement. “The Choctaw Nation and the city of Atoka are wonderful partners and I can’t wait to welcome our first guests to Reba’s Place. We are working very hard to create something not only for the local community, but that will also bring in folks from across the country.”

Among the foods to be featured on the Reba’s Place menu are the “Fancy” steak dinner, as well as chicken fried steak, street tacos and one of McEntire’s personal favorites, pinto beans and corn bread. The venue’s main floor will feature a restored antique bar that is more than a century old and will offer a range of beer, wine and spirits, crafted into signature cocktails.

In October, McEntire released the sprawling box set Revived, Remixed, Revisited, reimagining several of the singer’s biggest hits across three segments. Revived showcases some of McEntire’s hits such as “Is There Life Out There” as they have evolved over the past several years through her live shows. Remixed offers dance club remixes for songs such as “I’m A Survivor,” while on Revisited, McEntire worked with producer Dave Cobb to offer stripped-down, acoustic renditions of songs such as “Consider Me Gone,” as well as a duet with Dolly Parton on a remake of McEntire’s 1993 hit “Does He Love You.”