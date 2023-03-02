×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Ray J Calls Off His Divorce From Princess Love for a Third Time

The two Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars previously filed to split in 2020 and 2021.

Princess Love and Ray J
Princess Love and Ray J attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles. Prince Williams/GI

Ray J and Princess Love Norwood have called off their divorce for the third time. According to Los Angeles Superior Court documents filed Wednesday (March 1) and obtained by Billboard, the “Sexy Can I” singer has moved to dismiss his petition to split from Princess Love, whom he married in 2016.

Explore

Explore

Ray J

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The filing requests for the divorce petition to be dismissed without prejudice.

Related

ONE N' ONLY

Japan's ONE N' ONLY Talk Singing in Portuguese for 'Get That' & Upcoming Latin America Tour

This marks the third time the couple, who both starred on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and share 4-year-old daughter Melody and 2-year-old son Epik, have walked back their divorce plans. Their latest reconciliation comes more than a year after Ray J filed in October 2021 to divorce the 38-year-old Prella Cosmetics founder, citing irreconcilable differences.

Billboard has reached out to Ray J for comment.

“HAD TO GET MY WIFE BACK AND START FRESH,” he wrote on Instagram in January. “I LOVE MY FAMILY!! Ill FIGHT OVER AND OVER FOR LIFE FOR MY FAMILY AND KIDS!!”

In February, he shared videos from his romantic Valentine’s Day celebrations with Norwood.

The couple’s divorce trilogy dates back to May 2020, when she first filed for divorce months after welcoming her second child with the 42-year-old R&B star. A couple months later, she asked for a dismissal of the filing.

Then in September that same year, Ray J filed to end the marriage, asking for joint custody of their two children at the time. The couple’s second split was called off in March 2021, with Ray J saying a month prior in an interview that he and Norwood “care for each other.”

“We’re just respecting each other as human beings, as parents,” he said at the time. “We’re in a great place and who knows what the future holds.” Just a few months later, though, Ray J filed the now-resolved third divorce request in October 2021.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad