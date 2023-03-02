Ray J Calls Off His Divorce From Princess Love for a Third Time

Ray J and Princess Love Norwood have called off their divorce for the third time. According to Los Angeles Superior Court documents filed Wednesday (March 1) and obtained by Billboard, the “Sexy Can I” singer has moved to dismiss his petition to split from Princess Love, whom he married in 2016.

The filing requests for the divorce petition to be dismissed without prejudice.

This marks the third time the couple, who both starred on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and share 4-year-old daughter Melody and 2-year-old son Epik, have walked back their divorce plans. Their latest reconciliation comes more than a year after Ray J filed in October 2021 to divorce the 38-year-old Prella Cosmetics founder, citing irreconcilable differences.

“HAD TO GET MY WIFE BACK AND START FRESH,” he wrote on Instagram in January. “I LOVE MY FAMILY!! Ill FIGHT OVER AND OVER FOR LIFE FOR MY FAMILY AND KIDS!!”

In February, he shared videos from his romantic Valentine’s Day celebrations with Norwood.

The couple’s divorce trilogy dates back to May 2020, when she first filed for divorce months after welcoming her second child with the 42-year-old R&B star. A couple months later, she asked for a dismissal of the filing.

Then in September that same year, Ray J filed to end the marriage, asking for joint custody of their two children at the time. The couple’s second split was called off in March 2021, with Ray J saying a month prior in an interview that he and Norwood “care for each other.”

“We’re just respecting each other as human beings, as parents,” he said at the time. “We’re in a great place and who knows what the future holds.” Just a few months later, though, Ray J filed the now-resolved third divorce request in October 2021.