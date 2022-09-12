Ray J Accuses Kris Jenner of Lying About Kim Kardashian Sex Tape: ‘You Watched It and Made a Decision’

Kris Jenner recently took a lie detector test on James Corden’s late-night show about her alleged involvement with releasing daughter Kim Kardashian’s infamous 2007 sex tape with Ray J. The “Sexy Can I” singer doesn’t believe that the results were accurate.

“CLOWN S—!!” Ray J wrote Saturday night (Sept. 10) on Instagram, where he shared a series of posts and Instagram Live videos addressing the situation.

Ray J was referring to Jenner’s promotional appearance Sept. 8 with daughter Kylie on The Late Late Show With James Corden, which featured Kris taking a polygraph test in a comedic segment of the show.

“Did you help Kim release her sex tape?” Corden had asked Kris, who was hooked up to a lie detector test while presented with a series of uncomfortable questions from both the host and Kylie.

“It’s OK,” Kris said about answering the awkward question, before shaking her head and saying, “No. No.”

The test result suggested that she was telling the truth. “Oh, I like that,” she said. “We cleared that up.”

But Ray J recalls things differently. In a 28-minute emotional Instagram Live video posted late Saturday night, he claimed that he and Kardashian had filmed a second adult film in Santa Barbara as a backup — and he accused Kris of not only being aware, but of making that decision.

“Her mama made us go shoot it for safety,” Ray J told his followers in the clip. “She watched … And said, ‘Hey, we’re gonna go with the first one ’cause the first one is better. It gives my daughter a better look than the second one that I made y’all go do.”

“But you watched it,” he said, directing his comments to the Kardashian matriarch. “And made a decision.”

In a later Instagram Live video, with a runtime of 44 minutes, Ray J turned his comments toward Kardashian after sharing alleged direct messages from her on his phone, as well as what he claimed was his original contract for the sex tapes. The alleged contract showed three items, listed as: “Cabo intro,” “Cabo sex” and “Santa Barbara sex.”

“Listen, your mom told us to go do what we did in Santa Barbara,” Ray J said.

“We was in this s— together,” he said during the Instagram Live video. “Kris, you know what you did. I’m about to show people what you did.”

“Y’all can’t just go out here and do a lie detector test and just lie and just smile about it,” he added later.

“Tell somebody, 23, 22, ‘We like the tape. We need you to go do it one more time in Santa Barbara. Even though you’re not together. For safety.’ We’ll go through ’em, and we picked the older one. Showed Kim in a better light. Her bra was still on … The other one was just too raunchy. OK, I know, I did it,” Ray J said during his 44-minute heated rant.

Months ago, the pair’s 2007 sex tape was brought into the storyline of 2022’s The Kardashians series on Hulu. In an episode that aired in April, Kim said they had only filmed one sex tape together, but joked, “What if I was f—ing sleeping and he stuck a dildo up my a–? I don’t know.”

In the following episode, Kim said that ex Kanye West retrieved any footage that Ray J supposedly had. “He got me all of the sex tape back,” she told her family. “He flew home and got the computer. It was on the hard drive. And met up with Ray J at the airport and got it all back for me.” Ray J refuted that story at the time, saying, “All of this is a lie smh – Can’t let them do this anymore – so untrue.”

“YOU f—ed with THE WRONG BLACK MAN @krisjenner @kimkardashian — I DONT GIVE A F— HOW OLD THIS S– IS!! WHAT YOU TRYING TO DO TO ME IS ALMOST INHUMANE AND FOUL AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL,” Ray J wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alleging that the family has been making him “LOOK LIKE A LIAR” in their television appearances.

“MY. SOUL HURTS — BUT GOD IS WORKING THIS OUT!!! — I GET EMOTIONAL BC I LOVE MY KIDS AND I CARE ABOUT WHAT THEY THINK AND FEEL ABOUT ME IN THEIR LIFE!!” Ray J wrote in another post on Instagram.

Billboard has reached out to Jenner and Kardashian for comment.