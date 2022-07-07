Ravinia Festival Cancels/Postpones 7 Shows in Wake of Highland Park Mass Shooting

Chicago’s Ravinia Festival has canceled or postponed 7 shows in the wake of the July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. “In light of Monday’s tragedy, and out of deep respect for our community, Ravinia announces the cancellation or postponement of all concerts and events through Sunday, July 10,” the organization based on Highland Park wrote in a statement on Wednesday (July 6).

“The decision was made after careful consideration and in close consultation with many stakeholders, including neighbors, public officials, artists, and patrons,” it continued. “Our shared hope is that the reduced activity — both within the park and in the neighborhoods surrounding Ravinia — will give the community the space and quiet to reflect and heal.”

The affected events include:

Sheryl Crow with Keb’ Mo’ and Southern Avenue (July 7 — postponed)

Piano & Strings Chamber Works (July 8 — canceled)

John Fogerty with Hearty Har (July 8 — canceled)

Piano & Strings Chamber Works (July 9 — canceled)

Michael Franti & Spearhead with Arrested Development (July 9 — canceled)

The Summit of Strings and Peak Piano: Jaakko Kuusisto Music and More (July 10 — canceled)

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band and Chris Isaak (July 10 — canceled)

Current plans call for the festival to resume on July 11 with Piano & Strings Chamber Works and a July 12 gig by the reunited Black Crowes. Patrons with tickets to the affected shows will automatically receive a full refund by Aug. 1. “Ravinia stands in loving support of our Highland Park community,” the statement concluded. “We wish comfort and peace to the victims, their families, and all those affected, and look forward to gathering together again soon.”

Crow also released her own statement, writing, “We are hurting w/ the community of #HighlandPark & all the communities suffering from gun violence during this confusing time in our history. We feel helpless to know how to help. We encourage everyone to give to those who are in mourning.” The singer said she plans to reschedule.

Police said the mass shooting on Monday was allegedly unleashed by a 21-year-old male gunman hiding on a nearby rooftop, disguised in women’s clothing to avoid detection and using a high-capacity military-style semi-automatic rifle to kill 7 people and wounded at least 30 more aged 8-85 during the family holiday celebration in the suburban Chicago community.

After fleeing to Wisconsin — where he reportedly was planning a similar shooting — the man was taken into custody on Monday night and charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday. The suspect in the nation’s 309th mass shooting so far in 2022 is being held without bail and could face a mandatory prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

See the statement below.