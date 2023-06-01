Raven-Symoné Says She Had Dates Sign NDAs ‘Before Naughty Time Comes’

Raven-Symoné has grown up in the spotlight, which meant also navigating dating as a celebrity from a young age.

The longtime Disney Channel star joined Howie Mandel on his Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast recently, where she revealed that privacy was a concern while dating. “All of my relationships, especially – obviously – when I started dating, I had to get people to sign NDAs,” she explained. “It took me a while to wrap my head around it because it’s very impersonal, but someone in our position needs to do that.”

So when were the NDAs presented? “Before the naughty times come,” Raven-Symoné said with a laugh, before continuing, No, I’m serious — right before naughty time comes.”

Raven-Symoné is now happily married to Miranda Pearman-Maday, whom she tied the knot with in 2020. She revealed, however, that even her now-wife signed an NDA at some point. “We were in New York. We were in this outdoor French type of restaurant, and my mom had been bugging me,” Raven-Symoné recalled “She was like, ‘You got to get it signed. I’m like, ‘She’s from the industry.’ And my mom was bugging me.”

The That’s So Raven actress continued, “I was really reluctant because I knew something was different about Miranda.”

While Pearman-Maday was hesitant at first, she signed it because she “understood” the situation. “We both were like, ‘This takes away the genuineness of it all, but we also understood that we live in Hollywood,'” Raven-Symoné said, before adding, “She knows who she is. So she did it.”

Listen to the full interview below.