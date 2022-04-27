Randy Rand, Founding Member & Bassist of ’80s Glam Metal Band Autograph, Dies

Autograph‘s founding member and bassist, Randy Rand, has died, the band confirmed on Wednesday (April 27). The ‘8os glam metal band shared the news in an emotional statement posted to its official social media accounts, along with a few details about their friend’s death.

“It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the group wrote. “At the time of death, Randy was surrounded by his beautiful and infinite love, Regina Rand and family.”

The statement continued, “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”

The group concluded their statement by saying they “will continue to honor Randy Rand, as he would want us to and honor our musical commitments and keep his legacy alive.”

Rand got his start in the ’70s in California during the Sunset Strip era, later becoming an established and seasoned studio musician before later forming Autograph in Pasadena in 1984 with Steve Plunkett (vocals), Keni Richards (drummer), Steve Lynch (guitarist) and Steven Ishram (keyboard). The band’s debut album, Sign In Please, arrived in October of 1984 and spawned the band’s signature song, “Turn Up the Radio,” which peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album also reached a height of No. 29 on the Billboard 200, and enjoyed 29 weeks on the all-genre chart.

See the band’s statement in full below.