Randy Jackson Recalls How Madonna Once ‘Stole’ His Sunglasses for a Music Video Shoot

Randy Jackson stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday (Jan. 25) to regale Kelly Clarkson with a story about Madonna and a lost pair of sunglasses.

The host brought up the tale by showing her audience a 1980s-era snap of Madonna surrounded by a younger Jackson and three other men. In the photo, Her Madgesty wears a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses as the future American Idol judge smiles widely next to her. “We saw this old photo of you and Madonna,” Clarkson explained. “Which, this is going back to, like, you know everyone. But tell me if this is a true story: I heard that those are your sunglasses that she has on, and she might have taken them?”

“She stole ’em and they were in the next video!” Jackson proclaimed, much to Clarkson’s delight. “And I’m like, ‘What happened to my shades, yo? What the hell’s going on here?'”

Though the longtime record executive didn’t name the specific music video in which Madonna later used his sunnies, he added, “But look, we love her, she’s amazing,” before quipping, “Hey, you know. You’ve gotta have glasses to see, right?”

On Jan. 17, the Madame X singer played a game of NSFW truth or dare to announce her upcoming Celebration Tour, in a clever nod to her 1991 documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare. The 40th anniversary all-hits trek sold out in minutes in major markets such as New York City, London and Paris despite the Evita star adding 13 more dates within days of the initial announcement.

Watch Jackson’s hilarious reaction to Madonna taking his sunglasses above.