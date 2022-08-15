Rage Against the Machine Raise $1M for Charity With Madison Square Garden Residency

Rage Against the Machine announced Monday (Aug. 15) that they’d racked up a seven-figure charitable donation thanks to their recent series of shows in New York City.

“Charity tickets purchased by our fans for our five night Madison Square Garden residency raised $1,000,000,” the band wrote in a statement on Instagram. “These funds will be distributed to the Immigrant Defense Project and by WhyHunger to Neighbors Together and The Campaign Against Hunger in New York City.”

The famously political rockers have been long known for their vocal and monetary support of various causes; in June, they also donated nearly half a million dollars to a number of organizations fighting to protect reproductive rights following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Rage Against the Machine played the five dates at Madison Square Garden after canceling their planned tour of the U.K. and Europe so frontman Zack De La Rocha could recover from an injury. The 13 scrapped shows included appearances at Great Britain’s Reading and Leeds festivals. For now, they’ll be taking a break from touring until February of next year, when they’re slated to kick off another round of concerts starting in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

De La Rocha injuring his leg onstage in Chicago isn’t the only mishap that occurred on the band’s just-completed reunion tour, either. Tom Morello was knocked over by security at their show at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena in late July during closer “Killing in the Name.”

Read Rage Against the Machine’s statement about their million-dollar charity donation below.