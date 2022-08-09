Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi Arrested in LA Over Georgia Drug Case Warrant

Slim Jxmmi attends the 2019 GQ Men of the Year at The West Hollywood Edition on December 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, Calif.

Rae Sremmurd member Slim Jxmmi was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday (Aug. 9) when border agents found a warrant for his arrest in Georgia, according to TMZ, who first reported the news.

The rapper, whose real name is Aaquil Iben Shamon Brown, had a warrant stemming from a prior arrest involving possession of marijuana with intent to sell, though he has since entered a plea in Cobb County, Georgia, and received five years’ probation.

“Nearly two years ago, Aaquil entered a plea to a marijuana offense in Cobb County, Georgia. He was placed on probation,” the star’s attorney Steve Sadow said in a press statement. “In early June 2022, someone filed an untruthful complaint with the Cobb County Police Department, which led to an arrest warrant being issued. Aaquil was not arrested on that warrant. Instead, a Cobb County Magistrate Judge held a hearing on July 20, 2022 and dismissed the warrant.”

“Unfortunately, the Cobb County Probation Office was not made aware that the arrest warrant was dismissed and thus failed to withdraw its probation violation warrant,” the statement continued. “When Aaquil came back from Canada into LA airport, he was arrested on the probation violation warrant. We expect that warrant to be withdrawn in the next day or so, and then Aaquil will be released.”

The arrest comes less than a year after Miami prosecutors dropped misdemeanor battery charges against Slim Jxmmi over a January incident in which he allegedly pulled his girlfriend’s hair and threw her phone off a balcony.