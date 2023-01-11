Watch Rachel Zegler Deliver a Passionate Cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’

Rachel Zegler delivered an acoustic take on Taylor Swift‘s “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” on social media on Monday (Jan. 9).

In the clip, the West Side Story actress strums her acoustic guitar as she runs through the Midnights bonus track’s devastating bridge and chorus, singing, “If clarity’s in death, then why won’t this die?/ Years of tearing down our banners, you and I/ Living for the thrill of hitting you where it hurts/ Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first/ And I damn sure never would’ve danced with the devil/ At 19/ And the God’s honest truth is that the pain was heaven.”

The heartrending ballad became an instant fan favorite when Swift released it as part of Midnights (3am Edition) just hours after dropping the standard version of the album back in October. The 20-track deluxe version also contained bonus tracks “The Great War,” “Bigger Than the Whole Sky,” “Paris,” “High Infidelity,” “Glitch” and “Dear Reader.”

Swift confirmed last week that she’s currently in the midst of rehearsals for her upcoming The Eras Tour, which is set to kick off March 17 and 18 in Glendale, Ariz.

Her announcement — tied to the 12-hour flash sale of exclusive digital copies of Midnights containing “behind the song” material on four different tracks — immediately had Swifties in their feelings. “Taylor saying the words tour rehearsal alone it’s all starting to feel real we literally see taylor in 2 and a half months,” one wrote, encapsulating the anticipation happening on Swiftie Twitter.

Watch Zegler’s acoustic cover of “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” below.