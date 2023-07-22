Quincy Jones Productions Reorganizes, Artist Management Division Shuttering

Music industry veteran Quincy Jones is restructuring his Quincy Jones Productions. To maximize on opportunities in music, media, brand licensing and new technology, Jones will be shuttering the company’s artist management division. In addition, the division’s president Adam Fell will be exiting.

Explore Explore Quincy Jones See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In a statement announcing the reorganization, Jones said, “Mentoring young musicians will always be at the forefront of my being, and I am enormously gratified to see the young musicians that I have worked with find success, including Grammy winners Jacob Collier and Jon Batiste, Grammy nominee Alfredo Rodriguez and pianist Justin Kauflin, among others. I will remain close to and committed to supporting young artists even though management is closing. I thank Adam Fell for his hard work and contributions to Quincy Jones Productions and the management division and wish nothing but the best for his future endeavors.”

Along with Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey, Jones is a producer of the upcoming theatrical musical adaptation of The Color Purple. Under his Quincy Jones Productions banner, he is also developing several other film, TV and stage projects including The Jones Boys, a biopic about Depression-era Chicago policy makers chased out of town by Al Capone; another biopic about Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, and a Broadway musical about the evolution of Black music.

Jones’ brand partnerships include Harman International’s Q-Line collection of audio products; SVOD platform Qwest TV, dedicated to jazz and jazz-inspired music forms; piano-learning software Playground Sessions; Buscemi Footwear; Q’s Jazz Club inside the Palazzo Versace hotel in Dubai; the Quincy Jones pen collection with Montegrappa; a luxury luggage and sunglass line with Maybach; and a branded luxury timepiece with Audemars Piguet. He is also a limited partner in the Andreessen Horowitz Cultural Leadership Fund.

Commenting on Quincy Jones Productions’ slate of current and developing projects, Jones said, “At my core I am an artist and a producer, and that is where I want my focus to be at this time. We have some amazing projects that we are developing at the moment that I am truly passionate about, and I’m looking forward to seeing them come to fruition as well as exploring all the opportunities that will present themselves with rapidly emerging new technologies.”