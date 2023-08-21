Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Gigi Hadid & More Stars Go Head-to-Head at Questlove’s UNO Game Night

It’s been a month since Questlove hosted his massive, star-studded game night, and the Grammy winning producer took to Instagram over the weekend to share his “final” photos from the event.

“@UNO Wild Is Hard As HELL!!! Locks you in so long like jail!!” Questlove captioned a series of photos that included snaps of Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Jason Sudeikis, Trevor Noah, Common and more celebrities facing off in a huge UNO tournament, while they also enjoyed champagne, desserts and lots of delicious food. “Nerves Are frail!!! Everybody in this mug except for Mel!!!! (Sing to ‘Rock The Bells’) Once again, it’s not game night….unless I say it’s game night.”

See Questlove’s posts here, here, here and here. Sadly, he did not reveal the winner of the celebrity UNO tournament.

In other Swiftie news, the “Anti-Hero” singer revealed that limited edition, aquamarine green vinyl of her upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album is available to pre-order on her website here for just 48 hours. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out on Oct. 27, which Swift announced during her last show at Los Angeles SoFi Stadium on August 9.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be Swift’s fourth release since announcing her re-recording project in 2019. The previous three all skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart: Fearless (Taylor’s Version) with two weeks in 2021, Red (Taylor’s Version) with one week in 2021, and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with two weeks in 2023.