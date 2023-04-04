Questlove to Auction Records From His Personal Collection

Questlove is a six-time Grammy winning producer and author, and as expected, he has great taste in music. That’s why he’s teaming up with livestream shopping platform Whatnot to auction off some of his personal records for a great cause.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the Future of Food Entrepreneurship Program, a summer program that connects high school students with leading companies in the sustainable food space, and the Food Education Fund, a nonprofit supporting culinary-focused public high school students in New York City.

Some of Questlove’s 50-year-old jazz albums up for auction are The Awakening’s Hear Sense Feel (1972), The Soul Searchers’ Salt of the Earth (1974), The 24 Carat Black’s Ghetto Misfortune’s Wealth (1973), James Brown’s Hot Pants (1971) and more.

In addition, as part of the livestream, one lucky fan will be selected to accompany Questlove to NYC’s A-1 Record Shop in celebration of National Record Store Day. The trip will be livestreamed on Whatnot on April 21 at 11 a.m. ET for fans follow along, purchase records and learn more about Questlove’s passion for record collecting.

“Questlove is an undisputed talent as a legendary musician and producer, and is widely recognized for his encyclopedic knowledge and contributions to American music,” said John Walters, head of special projects at Whatnot, in a press statement. “His dedication to music and its history makes him a perfect addition to the community of passionate collectors on Whatnot, we’re excited to see what he’ll be sharing with our growing vinyl community.”

Questlove added, “As a collector myself, I am excited to auction off some of my favorite records from my collection to the Whatnot audience, all for a good cause.”

The Roots co-founder’s record auction livestream will broadcast on Whatnot starting Friday (April 7) at 3:15 p.m. ET, hosted by Questlove himself.