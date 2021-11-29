Queen’s ‘Greatest Hits’ Crowned U.K.’s Most-Streamed Classic Album

Brits still love their Queen. The one that rocks.

Queen’s blockbuster 1981 collection Greatest Hits is the most-streamed album in the U.K. from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, based on data provided by the Official Charts Company.

Greatest Hits isn’t just great by name. Freddie Mercury and Co.’s hits-stacked set is recognized as the U.K.’s biggest-selling album of all time, shifting more than 6 million units since its release. It’s also logged 973 weeks (and counting) on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the list of classic albums is Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 Rumours, while Oasis‘ sophomore album from 1995 (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? completes the podium. The Manchester Britpop era juggernauts make a second appearance in the top tier, with their debut Definitely Maybe appearing at No. 6.

Meanwhile, the reunited Swedish pop icons ABBA come in at No. 4 with 1992’s Gold – Greatest Hits, an album that has logged more weeks on the U.K. albums chart than any other (1,021).

The late great Bob Marley’s 1984 career retrospective with The Wailers, Legend, completes the Top 5, while releases from the The Stone Roses, The Rolling Stones and The Beatles impact the Top 10.

The full Top 200 was counted down on Greatesthitsradio.co.uk.