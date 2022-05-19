Queen, Diana Ross, Elton John, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys & More For Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert

Queen and Adam Lambert kicked off their highly-anticipated North American Rhapsody Tour in Vancouver at the Rogers Arena on July 10, 2019.

An all-star collection of rock and pop stars will take the stage at Buckingham Palace on June 4 for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert. The celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th anniversary on the throne will feature sets from Queen with Adam Lambert, Diana Ross, Elton John, Duran Duran, Craig David, Alicia Keys, Elbow, Hans Zimmer, Andrea Bocelli, Nile Rodgers and more.

The show will take place on 3 stages set up in front of the palace with an in-person audience of 22,000 and be broadcast live on BBC One and Radio 2. Other acts slated for the event include Sir Rod Stewart, Jax Jones, Mabel, Stefflon Don, George Ezra, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Mimi Webb, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Diversity, Eurovision singer Sam Ryder, Celeste, Sigala & Ella Eyre and Mica Paris.

“The evening will pivot around global themes that have been born, or evolved, during the breadth of Her Majesty’s reign due to extraordinary British and Commonwealth contributions including Fashion, Sport, The Environment, 70 Years of Pop Music and Musicals,” according to a statement announcing the event. Lloyd Webber will curate a selection of performances from some of the most beloved Broadway hits, including casts and special guests from The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, including a special appearance from Miranda.

Among the other stars slated to appear are: Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet and Ellie Simmonds.

“Twenty years after playing The Queen’s glorious Golden Jubilee we’re very happy to be invited again,” the band Queen said in a statement. “Then there was a moment when I wondered … after Buckingham Palace roof where can you go? Well … you will see!!!” The Platinum Party stage design will feature three stages linked by walkways that will create a 360-degree experience in front of the Palace and the Queen Victoria Memorial. The stages will be linked by 70 columns representing the Queen’s reign.

“I have had the honour of meeting The Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family, said Ross in a statement about her first UK live performance in 15 years. “Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion.”

