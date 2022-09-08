Duran Duran, Elton John and More React to Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: ‘Up to the Mountain, Queen’

Queen Elizabeth the II died at age 96 on Thursday (Sept. 8), and everyone from Elton John and Duran Duran to Ozzy Osbourne and Maren Morris took to social media to express their sympathies.

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing,” Sir Elton wrote on Instagram. “She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Duran Duran shared similar sentiments in their own post. “Her Majesty the Queen has presided over the UK for longer than any other British monarch. She dedicated her life to the people and set an extraordinary example to the world throughout her reign. She’s seen changes that are beyond what any of us can imagine. She has faced challenges that she has risen to time and again. Her life has been remarkable in so many ways,” the band expressed. “We will all miss her and are grateful for the incredible service she gave to the people of Great Britain and the countries of the Commonwealth. We send our deepest condolence to the royal family. Her death brings to an end a long and unique chapter in the history of the United Kingdom and the world.”

While many artists shared official portraits of the late monarch, Morris posted an acoustic cover of herself singing Patty Griffin’s “Up to the Mountain (MLK Song)” in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s memory.

According to a brief note shared by the British royal family on social media, the monarch died “peacefully at Balmoral,” a castle in Scotland where she vacationed. She had reigned over the United Kingdom for seventy years and seven months, starting in February 1952.

Read more tributes to the queen below.

Up to the mountain, Queen. 👑 @PattyGMusic (yes, I’m calling the piano tuner after this) pic.twitter.com/cAULeRMpb0 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 8, 2022

We would like to send out deepest sympathy to the Royal family following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II; a strong and powerful woman whose seventy year reign was served with integrity, dignity, grace and compassion. With love, Yoko and Sean Ono Lennon. pic.twitter.com/sNxcwwDlkm — Yoko Ono ☮️🏳️ (@yokoono) September 8, 2022

I am in no way cool w a post QEII world. Don't lecture me about imperialism; she was NOT an absolute monarch (a system founded by men) and never tried to be. She knew with exquisite precision the bounds of her tricky role, and I adored her for maintaining it so elegantly. 🇬🇧💔 — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) September 8, 2022

Send her victorious

Happy and glorious — Synyster Gates (@SynysterGates) September 8, 2022

Sad to hear of The Queen passing. I remember the street celebrations when she was crowned Queen. Always a staple of growing up in England. GSTQ- RIP pic.twitter.com/TEROdsZvGk — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) September 8, 2022

I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022