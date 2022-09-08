×
Skip to main content

Duran Duran, Elton John and More React to Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: ‘Up to the Mountain, Queen’

Maren Morris, Ozzy Osbourne, and Nicki Minaj were also among the famous faces who paid tribute to the monarch's legacy.

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II is seen at the Chichester Theatre while visiting West Sussex on November 30, 2017 in Chichester, United Kingdom. Stuart C. Wilson/GI

Queen Elizabeth the II died at age 96 on Thursday (Sept. 8), and everyone from Elton John and Duran Duran to Ozzy Osbourne and Maren Morris took to social media to express their sympathies.

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing,” Sir Elton wrote on Instagram. “She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Related

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Duran Duran

Elton John

Ozzy Osbourne

See latest videos, charts and news

Duran Duran shared similar sentiments in their own post. “Her Majesty the Queen has presided over the UK for longer than any other British monarch. She dedicated her life to the people and set an extraordinary example to the world throughout her reign. She’s seen changes that are beyond what any of us can imagine. She has faced challenges that she has risen to time and again. Her life has been remarkable in so many ways,” the band expressed. “We will all miss her and are grateful for the incredible service she gave to the people of Great Britain and the countries of the Commonwealth. We send our deepest condolence to the royal family. Her death brings to an end a long and unique chapter in the history of the United Kingdom and the world.”

While many artists shared official portraits of the late monarch, Morris posted an acoustic cover of herself singing Patty Griffin’s “Up to the Mountain (MLK Song)” in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s memory.

According to a brief note shared by the British royal family on social media, the monarch died “peacefully at Balmoral,” a castle in Scotland where she vacationed. She had reigned over the United Kingdom for seventy years and seven months, starting in February 1952.

Read more tributes to the queen below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad