Queen’s Brian May Tests Positive for COVID-19: ‘The Shocking Day Finally Came’

Queen guitarist Brian May has tested positive for COVID-19. The 74-year-old rock icon took to social media on Saturday (Dec. 18) to share the news with his fans.

“Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line,” May wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his test results. “And yes — definitely NO sympathy please — it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK. And I will tell the tale.”

The musician added, “PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks. This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas. With love – Bri.”

May recently lashed out at Eric Clapton, who said in July that he wouldn’t play any live shows that required attendees to show proof that they’d received the coronavirus vaccine. “He’s my hero, but he has very different views from me in many ways,” May told The Independent in August. “Anti-vax people, I’m sorry, I think they’re fruitcakes.”

May — who said he’s become a bit of a “health and exercise addict” after suffering a heart attack and having three stents put in last year — supports the science behind the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There’s plenty of evidence to show that vaccination helps,” May noted. “On the whole they’ve been very safe. There’s always going to be some side effect in any drug you take, but to go around saying vaccines are a plot to kill you, I’m sorry, that goes in the fruitcake jar for me.”

See May’s post about testing positive for COVID-19 below.