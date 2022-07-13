Quavo Reflects on His Elevator Fight With Saweetie: ‘I Don’t Like What People Think’

It’s been more than a year and a half since a video of Quavo and Saweetie getting into a physical altercation in an elevator was leaked to the public, but according to a new GQ interview with the Migos rapper, the incident still weighs heavily on the 31-year-old’s mind.

The video in question began circulating shortly after the hip-hop power couple announced their breakup in March of 2021, something both Quavo and Saweetie gave statements on at the time. “While we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on,” the 29-year-old “Best Friend” artist said, with Quavo telling E!: “We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”

When GQ asked him about the video nearly 18 months later, Quavo apparently stared down at the floor before answering. “If I can ever speak on it, I never once in a million years want to do any harm to any woman, period,” he told the publication. “I don’t like what people think. When they saw the elevator thing, they thought it was abusive, something crazy.”

Billboard has reached out to Saweetie for comment.

Quavo later said that he isn’t currently rushing into any new relationships following his split from the “My Type” artist, choosing instead to focus on working on himself. “I want to establish [myself] as a human being before I step into any more relationships or anything that can steer me off,” he told the magazine.

Interestingly, the “Hotel Lobby” rapper had a similar sentiment to share when asked about the status of Migos, the game-changing hip-hop trio he founded with nephew Takeoff and cousin Offset. The group has been the subject of breakup rumors since Offset (who is married to Cardi B) unfollowed his two bandmates on Instagram in May. Then in June, Migos dropped out as headliners for this year’s Governors Ball.

But Quavo, who’s been working on pursuing acting and directing projects, simply said that the trio is taking time to focus on their individual aspirations in order to “maximize their impact independently.”

“It was all about Migos, Migos, Migos. The three of us,” he said. “I feel like every group member has to establish themselves — their own body of work. If not, you start losing members.”