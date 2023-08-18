Quavo, Hozier, Doechii, Addison Rae & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release of the Week? Vote!

Rap, soul and pop are all at the forefront of this week’s new music Friday, which features long-awaited releases from Quavo, Hozier, Doechii, Addison Rae and more.

The remaining Migos members continue to feel the grief over the passing of Takeoff. The weight of the loss is ever present on Quavo’s new album, Rocket Power — Takeoff was nicknamed “The Rocket” — and its sprawling 18 tracks. The rapper’s soulful side is highlighted on “Hold Me,” which takes its listeners down memory lane, but the set isn’t only about reflection — it also celebrates life as a whole, as seen on the Future-assisted hit “Turn Yo Clic Up” and “Stain” with BabyDrill. Quavo goes beneath the surface of the project, making it one of — if not his best — releases as a soloist.

Hozier also returns with new album Unreal Unearth, the follow-up to his first No. 1 effort, Wasteland, Baby! The new release had some of his fans worried for its accessibility, pertaining to its Dante’s Inferno inspirations and passages sung in Irish Gaelic, but in the final result, both diehards and casual alt-rock listeners aren’t left out, with tracks such as “Eat Your Young,” the Brandi Carlile duet “Damage Gets Done” and stunning closer “First Light” decorating the tracklist.

If there’s anything that Doechii knows how to do, it’s make a dance-ready banger. “Shawty, what it is?/ Bring that a– to the club,” Doechii demands on new single “Booty Drop,” which serves up a dose of party vibes before the summer comes to a close. It’s a release that fits in nicely with the opening spots she has on Doja Cat and Ice Spice’s upcoming tour.

Addison Rae, Anitta and FIFTY FIFTY alongside Sabrina Carpenter also return with new material this week.