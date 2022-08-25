Quavo Set to Star in Action Thriller ‘Takeover’

Quavo of Migos performs at the 7th Annual BET Experience at L.A. Live Presented by Coca-Cola at Staples Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Quavo is hitting the big screen! The Migos rapper will star in an upcoming action thriller film called Takeover alongside Titanic actor Billy Zane.

The rapper will star as Guy Miller, a former criminal in Atlanta, Georgia, who’s in the process of trying to get his life back on track. However, his redemption story becomes derailed when illicit opportunities drag him back into the street racing scene. Zane, meanwhile, will Gamal Akopyan, the leader of an international heist ring, according to Variety.

Explore Explore Quavo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The action-packed film will be set in Atlanta and will be handled by Trioscope and Quality Films, the film division of Quality Control. Takeover is written by Jeb Stuart. It is directed by Trioscope chief creative officer Greg Jonkajtys. “I’m really excited for this opportunity, especially shooting in my hometown of Atlanta,” Quavo previously said of the role to Complex in a statement. “This film is an ideal opportunity to further delve into my craft, and I can’t wait to see how the action plays out in this animated environment.”

As a member of Migos, Quavo released solo studio albums that peaked in the top 5 of the Billboard 200. As a trio, Migos has earned a pair of No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, and four top 10 hits on the Hot 100 including the Lil Uzi Vert-assisted No. 1 single “Bad and Boujee.”