Kaya Jones Says She Regrets Having 3 Abortions & Felt Like a ‘Slave’ While in Pussycat Dolls

Kaya Jones considers herself pro-life, and in a sensitive new interview, the 38-year-old singer has explained why. Speaking with Students for Life on Jan. 5, the former Pussycat Dolls member revealed that she has had three abortions in her lifetime — all of which she says she deeply regrets — and claimed that she was once pressured to seek out the procedure back in her girl group days.

Jones started out by revisiting a statement she’s made before — that being a Pussycat Doll was like being in a prostitution ring — and compared her alleged experiences to Britney Spears‘ conservatorship. Specifically, Jones referenced how Spears once likened her conservatorship, which was terminated in 2021, to being sex trafficked.

“It feels like you’re a slave, literally, to your dream,” Jones said. “You have no access to personal thoughts, space, choices, decision. You are an owned commodity. What you eat has been decided for you, where you live is gonna be decided for you. Ultimately, you can’t have a child. The level of control is to the point of, ‘Who am I?'”

According to Jones, she experienced an epiphany during a Pussycat Dolls performance, during which she says she spotted two little girls in the crowd watching her with adoration. “At that moment, I was going through an abortion,” she recalled. “I’m losing my child in real time. Nothing on me in that moment said, ‘Caution: this is a lie.’ And I was a lie in that moment. There was nothing beautiful about me. I was tainted. I was living in my worst self.”

“I was basically saying: you can be sexually overly-perverse, doing things that you’re not happy about,” she continued, describing the message she felt she was sending to those two girls in the audience. “Low self esteem leads to promiscuity ultimately, which leads to you having an abortion that you wish you’d never even encountered because it’s painful beyond measure.”

“Do you ever get over it? Never,” she added. “It is something that you will live with for the rest of your life.”

The National Diversity Coalition for Trump ambassador went on to outline her three abortion experiences. The first happened when she was 16 or 17, which she says desensitized her to the gravity of the procedure. When she found out she was pregnant while still in the Pussycat Dolls, she says she was “told to get rid of it.”

Long after she left the Pussycat Dolls in 2004, Jones said she became pregnant at 30 after being sexually assaulted by someone she trusted at the time. She said the assault was caused by poor self esteem she developed “going through these forms of abuse in my earlier life.” Due to the stress of the situation, Jones says there were complications with the pregnancy that led to another abortion.

Abortion has, of course, been a particularly hot button issue since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. Many of Jones’ fellow musicians spoke out against the decision, with artists like Phoebe Bridgers and Halsey even sharing personal stories of how abortion had at one point been a beneficial or life-saving form of healthcare for them.

Jones sees abortion differently, though. “Children are a blessing from God,” she concluded. “I hope to one day be able to be a mom, I hope to be a wife and get to to be able to share what I do believe is the greatest gift, and ultimately the greatest job you’ll ever have on this planet as a woman, to be a mother.”

See Kaya Jones’ interview with Students for Life below.