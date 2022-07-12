Puscifer Extends 2022 North American Tour & Releases New ‘Bullet Train To Iowa’ Music Video

If you’re a Puscifer fan who missed out on the rock band’s Existential Reckoning tour this summer, you’re in luck. The Arizona-born group announced on Tuesday (July 12) that it will be adding a six-week leg to its North American expedition — news which arrives just after the band’s brand new music video for a remixed version of “Bullet Train To Iowa” premiered.

The theatrical production kicks off for a second time mid-October in San Francisco and runs through Nov. 22, when the band — made up of members Maynard James Keenan, Carina Round and Mat Mitchell — will play their finale show in Prescott, Ariz. Puscifer will additionally make stops in Reno, Houston, New Orleans, Nashville and more while also playing the tour’s first ever Canadian gigs in Montreal and Toronto.

The Existential Reckoning tour, which originally started in June this year and ran for one month, supports Puscifer’s 2020 fourth studio album of the same name. The 12-track record achieved a peak of No. 65 on the Billboard 200 and No. 7 on the Top Alternative Albums chart.

“Bullet Train to Iowa,” a track from Existential Reckoning, was recently reimagined from Billy Howerdel, a member of Keenan’s other band, A Perfect Circle. A new music video for the remix was released on July 12 and features trippy, fast-changing visuals created by Meats Meier.

Tickets for the extended leg of the Existential Reckoning tour go on sale at 10 a.m. local time Friday, (July 15). See dates and watch the new “Bullet Train to Iowa” music video below.

Existential Reckoning Tour

Oct. 13 — San Francisco, Calif. — The Warfield

Oct. 15 — Reno, Nev. — Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

Oct. 16 — Paso Robles, Calif. — Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Oct. 18 — Escondido, Calif. — California Center for Arts Escondido – Concert Hall

Oct. 20 — Tucson, Ariz. — The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall (formerly Tucson Music Hall)

Oct. 21 — El Paso, Texas — Abraham Chavez Theatre

Oct. 22 — San Antonio, Texas — Tech Port Center & Arena

Oct. 25 — Houston, Texas — 713 Music Hall

Oct. 26 — Ft. Worth, Texas — Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 28 — New Orleans, La. — Mahalia Jackson Theater

Oct. 29 — Baton Rouge, La. — River Center Theatre

Oct. 31 — Nashville, Tann — Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 1 — Charlotte, N.C. — Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 3 — Norfolk, Va. — Chrysler Hall

Nov. 4 — Washington, D.C. — Warner Theatre

Nov. 5 — Atlantic City, N.J. — Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Nov. 7 — Montreal, QC — MTelus

Nov. 8 — Toronto, ON — Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Nov. 10 — Cincinnati, Ohio — The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Nov. 11 — Louisville, Ky. — Louisville Palace

Nov. 12 — Indianapolis, Ind. — Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Nov. 13 — Madison, Wis. — The Orpheum Theater

Nov. 15 — Grand Rapids, Mich. — DeVos Performance Hall

Nov. 17 — St. Louis, Miss. — The Factory

Nov. 18 — Kansas City, Miss. — The Midland Theatre

Nov. 19 — Tulsa, Okla. — Tulsa Theater

Nov. 22 — Prescott, Ariz. — Yavapai College Performing Arts Center