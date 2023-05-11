Priyanka Chopra Reveals Nick Jonas Watched Her Win Miss World Pageant… When He Was 7

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas‘ relationship is a fateful one. During a Thursday (May 11) appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Love Again actress revealed one of the first times the Jonas Brothers singer set eyes on her was 23 years ago, when she was crowned Miss World — when he was only 7 years old.

“When I was 18, I won the Miss World pageant. This was in London — I had just turned 18 in July, complete child, I had no idea what I was doing or what this world entailed, didn’t have a lot of practice — but apparently, my mother-in-law said, ‘I remember watching you when you won,'” she told Hudson.

She continued, “I was in London, it was 2000. They were in Texas, and I was like ‘There’s no way.’ She was like, ‘I remember it so clearly because it was November, Nick was on some Broadway show at 7 years old, his brother was on some Broadway show at 8 or 9, and she said, ‘I remember this clearly because Kevin Sr.’ — my father-in-law — ‘loves watching pageants, and he, I remember, was watching it and Nick came and sat down and watched you win,’ which is unfathomable. That was 22 years ago. He was 7, I was 17.”

While fate appears to be on the couple’s side, when it was finally time to meet each other, Chopra revealed she initially “didn’t give it much of a chance.” In a separate interview with Today, she explained, “I was like, ‘He’s 25 years old, he’s a rock star. I want to get married, I want to settle down, I want to have a baby’ … I was 35 at the time. I wanted stability, and I didn’t give Nick enough credit until I went out with him on our first date. We spent the whole evening together, and I realized my husband is just like an old soul. He’s stability in human form.”

The rest, as they say, is history: Chopra and Jonas have been married for four years now, have a young daughter, and are now co-stars in their new movie Love Again.

Watch Chopra talk about Jonas watching her on television when he was still a child in the video above.