Priyanka Chopra Shares the Nick Jonas Song That Makes Her ‘Weak in the Knees’

Priyanka Chopra appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday (May 10) to chat about her relationship with Nick Jonas.

Sitting down with host Alex Cooper, the Citadel actress said that she was initially attracted to her pop star hubby after he “had the confidence to slide into my DMs and ask me out” after crossing paths at the Met Gala.

“Literally, like, his message was ‘I’ve been told we should meet,” she revealed. “How cocky! [gasps] So sexy. I love it!”

When Chopra googling the Jonas Brothers singer, the first result that came up was the music video for his 2016 solo single “Close” featuring Tove Lo, which prompted her to “immediately” send the singer her number. “I mean, I knew of the Jonas Brothers but I…different generations, also,” she confessed. “I grew up in India, you know? I was doing Indian pop culture at that time, I didn’t know about the music as much.

“At least a date. That body deserves at least a date,” she said after watching the video. “That video! His voice. That song, still, every time he sings that song on stage for me, like, I get weak in the knees.”

As fans know, the superstar couple got married in a lavish Indian wedding with multiple ceremonies in Dec. 2018 and Chopra told Cooper the secret to their relationship is in their unflinching support of one another. “Like, I’ve found my husband and I have this incredible partnership of ‘I’ve got you,’ and we communicate and we feel a sense of…you know that trust exercise? I would never do that with anyone else except Nick,” she added with a laugh. “I don’t trust people, but he’s one that, just, I know has my back.”

Listen to Chopra’s appearance on Call Her Daddy below.