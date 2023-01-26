×
Priyanka Chopra Reveals She and Nick Jonas Have Matching Tattoos

The ink is a sweet reference to the Jonas Brothers singer's romantic proposal.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via GI

Priyanka Chopra shared a fun fact in a new interview with British Vogue on Wednesday (Jan. 25): she and Nick Jonas have a pair of matching tattoos.

“I don’t have too many tattoos,” she said in the video sit-down. After gesturing to the phrase “Daddy’s lil girl…” on her arm in her father’s handwriting, she added, “Then I have a check and a box behind my ears. My husband has them on his arms because when he proposed, he asked me that, you know, I checked all his boxes and would I check another one?

Elsewhere in the video, the actress opened up about one of the things she loves most about Jonas. “My husband is super thoughtful,” she said. “When he’s around, everything feels like it’ll be OK. He’s taught me to approach things from a much calmer place. I was a tornado — still am — mile a minute, bee in a bonnet kind of person and he’s not.”

Earlier this month, Jonas confirmed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that the Jonas Brothers’ next album is complete and ready to be released sometime in 2023. (“Later this year, there will be a tour,” he also revealed.) In the same interview, the singer opened up about celebrating daughter Malti’s first birthday after a premature delivery that left the baby in the neonatal intensive care unit for more than 100 days.

Currently, Jonas and his brothers are gearing up for three more dates on their Sin City residency, Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas, as well as their upcoming Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Watch Chopra’s British Vogue interview below.

