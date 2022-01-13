Priyanka Chopra Reveals Having Babies Is a ‘Big Part’ of Her Future With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is the cover star of the latest Vanity Fair issue, and in the accompanying interview published on Thursday (Jan. 13), the multi-hyphenate opened up about her decades long career and, of course, her marriage with Nick Jonas.

She also slammed rumors that her relationship with the Jonas Brother was on the rocks, after she casually hanged her Instagram handle to just her first name in November. “It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate,” Chopra told the outlet. “It’s just a professional hazard…. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

If there was still any doubt in the strength of their marriage, Jonas himself took the time to gush over his wife in the interview. “She can come across as so regal and refined, which she certainly is, but she’s also got this carefree joy about her and she just exudes it,” he told Vanity Fair. “She’s an incredible host in that way. I’m more of a reserved person at first, and I open up with friends and people as I get to know them better, but she can make you feel like you are in the family and a part of the inner circle right away.”

As for children in the future, Chopra revealed that “they’re a big part of our desire for the future,” before adding, “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

The happy couple tied the knot on December 1, 2018, with a Western ceremony officiated by the groom’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr., in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. A traditional Hindu ceremony followed the next day. Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas stood by little brother Nick’s side as his groomsmen.