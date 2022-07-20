Priyanka Chopra Says She Will ‘Never’ Do This One Activity With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas pose backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra is a woman of many talents, but you’ll never catch her stepping up to the mic with husband Nick Jonas.

In a new interview with Variety on Tuesday (July 19), the actress opened up about why she’s leaving the music to the Jonas Brothers singer while discussing their investment in luxury fashion brand, Perfect Moment.

“I love working with Nick so you’ll see things happen as the years unfold. But I’ll never sing with him,” Chopra told the outlet. When pressed with the reminder that she also happens to sing, the former Miss World pageant winner added, “Not like him! No chance. He’s a musical prodigy.”

However, she did hint that the couple could appear onscreen together eventually, noting that they’re currently “developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together.”

As for their joint venture into the fashion world, Chopra said that investing in the British sportswear brand was a perfect fit for the couple, even if she happens to be more of an “après-ski girl” while her hubby hits the slopes.

“For me, I really am always looking to expand my portfolio, I can’t really speak for Nick, but I’m pretty sure it’s the same. I got into investing just a few years ago and I like to diversify my portfolio. The decision really is always about being able to align with the brand and values of a brand,” she stated, adding that they’ve also discussed “doing a capsule collection or something else for the brand” somewhere down the line.

Earlier this week, Chopra rang in her 40th birthday, which Jonas celebrated with an adorably loving tribute on Instagram calling his wife “the Jewel of July.”