Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Favorite Song on the Jonas Brothers’ New Album

Priyanka Chopra spilled the tea on the Jonas Brothers‘ new music on Tuesday (May 9) in an interview promoting her movie Love Again.

“I love the new album so much,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter. “And there’s a song called ‘Walls’ — which they’ve performed a few times — which just goes off especially live. So I love [that song].”

Indeed, Nick Jonas‘ wife was on her feet and visibly excited when the band performed the bombastic closing track — which will feature Jon Bellion on The Album — during the final night of their intimate, five-night run on Broadway — where the brothers also debuted as-yet-unreleased songs like “Montana Sky,” “Vacation Eyes,” “Celebrate!” and “Sail Away.”

During the joint interview with co-star Sam Heughan, Chopra dished on her pop star hubby’s hilarious cameo in the film as a douchey gym bro her character meets on a dating app. “I may have broken character so many times,” she confessed. “I was a complete, utter unprofessional on set that day. And usually my work ethic is very important to me, so… But it was just so funny and Nick really was, like, trying to figure out how this douchbag guy would, like, walk or talk or admire himself. And it was just little choices he made in the scenes, like, I was dying. It was very funny.”

Meanwhile, the JoBros’ The Album is set to be released Friday (May 12), the same day the siblings will take over Rockefeller Plaza in New York City to kickstart TODAY‘s Citi Summer Concert Series.

Watch Chopra talk about “Walls” and working with Nick on the set of Love Again below.