Priyanka Chopra Admits She Didn’t Give Nick Jonas ‘Much of a Chance’ at First

Priyanka Chopra opened up about the start of her relationship with Nick Jonas in a new interview on Thursday (April 27), and revealed it was a relationship that almost wasn’t!

“I didn’t give it much of a chance because, I was like, ‘He’s 25 years old, he’s a rockstar. I want to get married, I want to settle down, I want to have a baby,'” the Citadel star explained in TODAY‘s latest cover story. “I was 35 at the time. I wanted stability, and I didn’t give Nick enough credit until I went out with him on our first date. We spent the whole evening together, and I realized my husband is just like an old soul. He’s stability in human form.”

The Jonas Brothers singer persevered, and they were eventually married in two separate, lavish ceremonies in Jodhpur, India — one Hindu and one Christian — back in 2019. Nowadays, they’re parents to baby Malti Marie, and Chopra reflected in her conversation with Hoda Kotb about the tot’s scary, premature arrival.

Priyanka Chopra Phylicia J. L. Munn for TODAY

“I remember he just held me by my shoulders,” she said of Jonas, “and I said, ‘Just tell me what to do, because I don’t know what to do.’ And he’s like, ‘Just get into the car with me.’ And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she’s never been without one of us, ever.” (The newborn spent 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit following her 2022 birth.)

While Citadel, Chopra’s new action series on Amazon’s Prime Video, premieres Friday (April 28), her husband’s new album with his fellow JoBros, The Album, is set to be released May 12.