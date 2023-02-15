Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Photos With Daughter Malti & Nick Jonas for Valentine’s Day

Priyanka Chopra was feeling the love this Valentine’s Day — so much so that she took to Instagram to share photos with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti on Tuesday (Feb. 14).

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra See latest videos, charts and news

The Love Again actress shared a photos in a carousel post, the first featuring her with the Jonas Brothers member smiling for the camera. The pair looked cozy in a pair of knit sweaters for the occasion. The second photo featured Chopra holding Malti as they gazed out on a serene lake filled with swimming ducks. “My forever valentines…happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones,” she captioned the photos.

Jonas also chimed in on the Valentine’s Day love, sharing a video of him on a special date with the actress. The pair sat a table with glasses of wine and charcuterie as a guitar player strummed a romantic tune in the background. “A perfect Valentine’s Day with my heart,” he captioned the video.

Malti made her first public debut when her dad and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas earned their Hollywood Walk of Fame star in January. “You are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you and I love being a parent with you,” Nick said to Chopra during his turn at the podium, adding, “Malti Marie, hi babe. I can’t wait to come back here in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

See Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Valentine’s Day Instagram posts below.