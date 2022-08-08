Priyanka Chopra Shares Summer Family Photo Featuring Baby Malti & Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on April 11, 2021 in London.

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra are enjoying their time as a family with their baby daughter, Malti. On Sunday (Aug. 7), the actress shared a sweet polaroid photo of her alongside Jonas and their child to her Instagram Story.

In the summery snap, Jonas and Chopra spend time with Malti in the shallower end of a pool. The Jonas Brothers singer is wearing orange swim trunks and silver rimmed aviator sunglasses, while Chopra holds their daughter — who is wearing a protective sun hat — and flashes a smile.

Chopra and Jonas are enjoying their time with their daughter now, but the little one’s first few months were rocky. In May, the couple announced that Malti had finally come home after a 100-plus day stay in the NICU.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” Jonas wrote on Instagram at the time, where he shared the first public family photo featuring their infant.

In the time since, Jonas and Chopra have spent Father’s Day with their little girl — which saw the actress gift him sneakers that match Malti’s — and continue to have family outings.

When asked about parenthood, the Jonas Brothers singer told Entertainment Tonight that “it is certainly life changing.” He also added, “[Malti] is amazing,” and that “[fatherhood] brings me a lot of joy.”

