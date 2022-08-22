Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Mommy & Me Photos of Baby Malti: ‘Love Like No Other’

Priyanka Chopra gave fans another cute glimpse at her and husband Nick Jonas‘ daughter Malti in new Instagram pics posted on Sunday (Aug. 21).

Taken in Los Angeles, the actress captioned the two snaps, “Love like no other” using a single red heart emoji. In the first, she holds baby Malti on her lap with the little one’s face angled away from the camera. The second is a closeup of Chopra laughing as the tot playfully sticks her feet in her mom’s face.

The post garnered hundreds of reactions from fans and friends, including Naomi Campbell, who left two heard emojis in the comments and Chopra’s cousin Parineeti Chopra, who wrote, “I miss herrrrrrr” of her little niece.

In July, the former Miss World 2000 winner hit her milestone 40th birthday and was dubbed “the Jewel of July” by Jonas during her birthday festivities. That same month, she opened up about her relationship with her husband, insisting that while they share plenty of interests and hobbies, fans will never catch her behind the mic singing with him.

While Malti’s entry into the world was fraught with medical scares and a more than 100-day stay in the newborn intensive care unit, Chopra told Vanity Fair in January that having more kids with the Jonas Brothers singer is a “big part” of her future plans.

In the meantime, her hubby is gearing up for another trio of dates for the JoBros’ Las Vegas residency, which are set for this coming November at the Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Get a look at baby Malti’s latest pictures below.