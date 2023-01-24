Priscilla Presley Reflects on ‘Difficult Time’ Following Death of Daughter Lisa Marie Presley

Priscilla Presley is living every parent’s worst nightmare following the shocking death of Lisa Marie Presley, her only child with Elvis Presley. In a recent tweet, though, the late rock n’ roll legend’s former wife shared that the outpouring of support she’s received in the days since her daughter died on Jan. 12 has made all the difference as she navigates the painful road ahead.

“Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words,” Presley tweeted late Monday night (Jan. 23). “It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference.”

Earlier this month, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. Priscilla afterward confirmed that her daughter had been hospitalized and asked followers on Twitter to “keep her and our family in your prayers.” Hours later, it was announced that Lisa Marie had died at the age of 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” the actress said in a statement at the time. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Just two days before her death, Lisa Marie attended the Golden Globes with her mother to support Austin Butler, who won best actor in a motion picture, drama for his portrayal of The King in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

Butler released a statement mourning the loss of Lisa Marie after her death, writing, “Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

LeAnn Rimes, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, Questlove and many more artists have also been sharing messages of grief on social media in the days since.

See Priscilla Presley’s tweet below: