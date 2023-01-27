Priscilla Presley ‘Overwhelmed’ By Support After Lisa Marie Presley Death: ‘Thank You From the Bottom of My Heart’

Priscilla Presley posted a note to thank fans for their kind words and gestures in the wake of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley‘s death on Jan. 12. In an emotional tweet on Thursday night (Jan. 26), Presley wrote, “I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss. Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is,” along with a broken heart emoji.

The tweet came three days after Priscilla — whose only child with Elvis Presley was rushed to a California hospital earlier this month where she died of undisclosed causes — offered her fist public statement on her daughter’s passing. “Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference,” Presley wrote on Jan. 23.

Singer/songwriter Lisa Marie was remembered during a funeral service Sunday (Jan. 22) as a loving mother and an “old soul” who endured tragedy but persevered as a dedicated protector of her father’s legacy as a rock ‘n’ roll pioneer and pop icon. More than a thousand people gathered on the front lawn of Elvis’ Memphis estate, Graceland, where reclusive Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose shared heartfelt words about his close friend before performing a solo rendition of the GNR classic “November Rain.”

In addition to Rose, the memorial service also included musical tributes from Billy Corgan, who performed an acoustic rendition of the Smashing Pumpkins song “To Sheila,” and Alanis Morissette, who sang her 2017 song about mental health “Rest.”

