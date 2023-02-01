×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Priscilla Presley Is Trying to ‘Learn to Live Without’ Daughter Lisa Marie Presley: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’

The "Lights Out" singer would have celebrated her 55th birthday on Feb. 1.

Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley
Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015. Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Priscilla Presley is continuing to grieve the loss of daughter Lisa Marie Presley, whom she shared with Elvis Presley. On what would have been the “Lights Out” singer’s 55th birthday on Wednesday (Feb. 1), actress Priscilla shared a statement on how she and the rest of the family are coping with Lisa Marie’s recent death.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Lisa Marie Presley

Priscilla Presley

See latest videos, charts and news

“Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together,” the Naked Gun star said in a statement to Page Six. “From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter.”

Related

Anitta

Anitta Says She Will 'For Sure, Definitely' End Her Singing Career in the Next 6 Years

The Dallas actress also took a moment in her statement to thank those who have supported her family during such a difficult time. “We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers,” she concluded. “Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family.”

Related

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16: Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley attend ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by L'Oreal Paris, Real Is Rare, Real Is A Diamond and CALVIN KLEIN at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE)

Riley Keough ‘Grateful’ to Have One Last Photo With Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley

Priscilla’s thank you echoes a similar sentiment to one she shared on Jan. 26 to her Twitter followers. She wrote at the time, “I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss. Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is,” along with a broken heart emoji.

Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12 at 54 after being hospitalized for cardiac arrest. Her official cause of death has been deferred pending additional tests. A memorial service took place on Jan. 22 at Graceland, Elvis’ Memphis estate, and featured speeches and performances from Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose, Billy Corgan and Alanis Morissette.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad