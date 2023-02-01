Priscilla Presley Is Trying to ‘Learn to Live Without’ Daughter Lisa Marie Presley: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’

Priscilla Presley is continuing to grieve the loss of daughter Lisa Marie Presley, whom she shared with Elvis Presley. On what would have been the “Lights Out” singer’s 55th birthday on Wednesday (Feb. 1), actress Priscilla shared a statement on how she and the rest of the family are coping with Lisa Marie’s recent death.

“Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together,” the Naked Gun star said in a statement to Page Six. “From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter.”

The Dallas actress also took a moment in her statement to thank those who have supported her family during such a difficult time. “We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers,” she concluded. “Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family.”

Priscilla’s thank you echoes a similar sentiment to one she shared on Jan. 26 to her Twitter followers. She wrote at the time, “I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss. Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is,” along with a broken heart emoji.

Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12 at 54 after being hospitalized for cardiac arrest. Her official cause of death has been deferred pending additional tests. A memorial service took place on Jan. 22 at Graceland, Elvis’ Memphis estate, and featured speeches and performances from Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose, Billy Corgan and Alanis Morissette.