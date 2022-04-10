Minneapolis Mural of Pop Icon Prince to Be Finished in June

Prince performs on October 11, 2009 at the Grand Palais in Paris.

A downtown Minneapolis mural honoring pop superstar Prince will be unveiled in June, organizers say.

The painting is scheduled to begin on May 16 on a parking ramp near near First Avenue and 8th Street, officials with the Crown Our Prince project said.

The artwork will be carried out by Hiero Veiga, 33, a Black Florida street painter known for the rendering on the exterior wall of Miami’s Museum of Graffiti.

Explore Explore Prince See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Organizers say the $500,000 Minneapolis project has been in the works for seven years. A block party is scheduled for June 2 to celebrate its completion.

Prince won seven Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, an Oscar for the score to Purple Rain and a Golden Globe. He sold more than 150 million record worldwide and is a member of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

This month marks six years since Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park home in Chanhassen.