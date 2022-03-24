Prince: The Immersive Experience to Debut in Chicago This Summer

Next week’s weather forecast for Chicago involves rain showers — purple rain, specifically — expected to last four months. This climate shift is due to Prince: The Immersive Experience setting up shop on Michigan Avenue from June 9 to Oct. 9, giving attendees a chance to experience the musical storm Prince created in his lifetime in a brand-new way.

Explore Explore Prince See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Presented by Superfly in partnership with Prince’s estate, the interactive experience will boast 10 multidimensional spaces that will bring the late musical innovator’s creative evolution, activism and sound to life — including the artwork for one of his most influential albums, Purple Rain. “You’re going to be able to step in a Purple Rain album cover,” Superfly co-founder Kerry Black tells Rolling Stone. “Where you can get your photo up on the motorcycle. But we’re also doing a full buildout of the entire street scene, right? So there’s going to be the First Avenue club and a bunch of the stores.”

Other setups include Prince’s Studio A at Paisley Park and a dance party where guests can groove to an audiovisual experience designed by the “Kiss” singer’s lighting designer Roy Bennett and powered by Bose speakers. Historic wardrobe pieces, photography, instruments and more will be available to peruse, courtesy of the Prince Estate.

“It is an absolute honor to partner with the Prince Estate to create an experience that celebrates Prince’s legendary music and the inspirational way that he lived his life,” Black said in a statement. “I know I will forever be changed by working on this project and hope fans will bring a little Prince inspiration home with them, too.”

Tickets for Prince: The Interactive Experience go on sale 10. a.m. CT on March 31 at PrinceTheExperience.com.