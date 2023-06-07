What’s Your Favorite Prince Hot 100 No. 1 Hit? Vote!

Happy birthday, Prince! Today (June 7) would have been the late icon’s 64th birthday.

In honor of the superstar, we’re looking back on some of his biggest hits. Over the course of his illustrious career, Prince had an impressive 47 hits on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. Of those 47, he had 19 top 10 hits and five chart toppers.

Among his No. 1 classic’s include his first, “When Doves Cry,” which led the tally for five weeks in 1984. He also reached the summit with 1984’s “Let’s Go Crazy,” 1986’s “Kiss,” 1989’s “Batdance (From Batman)” and 1991’s “Cream.”

Explore Explore Prince See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Of his chart toppers, we at Billboard want to know which is at the top of your list. Let us know by voting below.