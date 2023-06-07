×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

What’s Your Favorite Prince Hot 100 No. 1 Hit? Vote!

Let us know your favorite Hot 100 chart topper from the High Priest of Pop by voting in our poll.

Prince
Prince Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

Happy birthday, Prince! Today (June 7) would have been the late icon’s 64th birthday.

In honor of the superstar, we’re looking back on some of his biggest hits. Over the course of his illustrious career, Prince had an impressive 47 hits on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. Of those 47, he had 19 top 10 hits and five chart toppers.

Among his No. 1 classic’s include his first, “When Doves Cry,” which led the tally for five weeks in 1984. He also reached the summit with 1984’s “Let’s Go Crazy,” 1986’s “Kiss,” 1989’s “Batdance (From Batman)” and 1991’s “Cream.”

Related

Primavera Sound

Primavera Sound Madrid Cancels Day One Due to 'Safety Reasons'

Explore

Explore

Prince

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Of his chart toppers, we at Billboard want to know which is at the top of your list. Let us know by voting below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad